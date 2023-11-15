 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Elephant Rumblings: Royber Salinas named AFL Pitcher of the Week

MLB news roundup

By DanielTatomer
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Salt River Rafters v. Mesa Solar Sox Photo by Chris Coduto/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Happy Wednesday, Athletics Nation!

A’s pitching prospect Royber Salinas enjoyed a strong finish to this year’s Arizona Fall League in its sixth and final week. Josh Jackson at MLB.com reported that Salinas took home Pitcher of the Week honors on the strength of a strong performance on November 7, in which he struck out six in four innings of work and allowed just one unearned run.

Salinas had an excellent K/9 rate of 11.90 through 67⅓ innings with Double-A Midland this year, but it was accompanied by 4.14 BB/9. The 22-year-old righty has a 70-grade fastball, but like many young pitchers will need to learn to keep more pitches in the zone to reach his potential.

Royber, who came to Oakland in the Sean Murphy trade with the Braves, is currently ranked 24th among A’s prospects per MLB Pipeline and is expected to make his MLB debut in 2024. The A’s seem keen to keep Salinas in their system, having added him to their 40-man roster this week, presumably to protect him from the Rule 5 draft.

Congrats to Royber Salinas on finishing out the year in style, and best of luck in 2024!

A’s Coverage:

MLB News & Interest:

Best of X:

Billionairin’ ain’t easy.

It is awfully crowded down here.

More From Athletics Nation

Loading comments...