Elephant Rumblings: Royber Salinas named AFL Pitcher of the Week

Happy Wednesday, Athletics Nation!

A’s pitching prospect Royber Salinas enjoyed a strong finish to this year’s Arizona Fall League in its sixth and final week. Josh Jackson at MLB.com reported that Salinas took home Pitcher of the Week honors on the strength of a strong performance on November 7, in which he struck out six in four innings of work and allowed just one unearned run.

Congratulations to Royber Salinas (OAK) on being named the Week 6 NFP Pitcher of the Week!



Salinas struck out six batters over four innings for the Mesa Solar Sox. #AFL23 pic.twitter.com/hU9h3ptaru — MLB's Arizona Fall League (@MLBazFallLeague) November 14, 2023

Salinas had an excellent K/9 rate of 11.90 through 67⅓ innings with Double-A Midland this year, but it was accompanied by 4.14 BB/9. The 22-year-old righty has a 70-grade fastball, but like many young pitchers will need to learn to keep more pitches in the zone to reach his potential.

Royber, who came to Oakland in the Sean Murphy trade with the Braves, is currently ranked 24th among A’s prospects per MLB Pipeline and is expected to make his MLB debut in 2024. The A’s seem keen to keep Salinas in their system, having added him to their 40-man roster this week, presumably to protect him from the Rule 5 draft.

Congrats to Royber Salinas on finishing out the year in style, and best of luck in 2024!

A’s Coverage:

MLB News & Interest:

Best of X:

Billionairin’ ain’t easy.

"It's been a lot worse for me (billionaire owner) than you (fans getting their team ripped away from them)." https://t.co/JP3fUu6bTh — Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) November 15, 2023

It is awfully crowded down here.