Elephant Rumblings: Royber Salinas named AFL Pitcher of the Week

Happy Wednesday, Athletics Nation!
A’s pitching prospect Royber Salinas enjoyed a strong finish to this year’s Arizona Fall League in its sixth and final week. Josh Jackson at MLB.com reported that Salinas took home Pitcher of the Week honors on the strength of a strong performance on November 7, in which he struck out six in four innings of work and allowed just one unearned run.
Congratulations to Royber Salinas (OAK) on being named the Week 6 NFP Pitcher of the Week!— MLB's Arizona Fall League (@MLBazFallLeague) November 14, 2023
Salinas struck out six batters over four innings for the Mesa Solar Sox. #AFL23 pic.twitter.com/hU9h3ptaru
Salinas had an excellent K/9 rate of 11.90 through 67⅓ innings with Double-A Midland this year, but it was accompanied by 4.14 BB/9. The 22-year-old righty has a 70-grade fastball, but like many young pitchers will need to learn to keep more pitches in the zone to reach his potential.
Royber, who came to Oakland in the Sean Murphy trade with the Braves, is currently ranked 24th among A’s prospects per MLB Pipeline and is expected to make his MLB debut in 2024. The A’s seem keen to keep Salinas in their system, having added him to their 40-man roster this week, presumably to protect him from the Rule 5 draft.
Congrats to Royber Salinas on finishing out the year in style, and best of luck in 2024!
A’s Coverage:
- 2023 Athletics Season in Review: Sam Long
- Athletics select the contracts of Darell Hernaiz, Brady Basso and Royber Salinas
- 2023 Athletics Season in Review: Yacksel Rios
- MLB owners expected to approve Athletics’ move to Las Vegas later this week, per report
- Nevada teachers’ union to file lawsuit to stop public funding for A’s stadium in Las Vegas ($)
- Salinas named Fall League Pitcher of the Week
- Why A’s Las Vegas relocation isn’t final even if MLB owners approve it
- A’s Temporary Home Option?
MLB News & Interest:
- Hyde, Schumaker named Managers of Year after stunning turnarounds
- Seven Players Reject Qualifying Offers
- Here were the toughest Rule 5 calls and their outcomes
- Matt Chapman Turned Down Prior Extension Offer From Blue Jays
- The best to never do it: Gerrit Cole set to leave group of greats who never won a Cy Young ($)
- Craig Counsell hire shows Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts is an owner who makes things happen ($)
- Troy Percival wants pitchers to care more about eyes than iPads. The Angels might agree ($)
- Twins aim for new broadcast deal to bring expanded reach, reduce blackouts ($)
- Agent Joel Wolfe Responds To Brian Cashman’s Comments On Giancarlo Stanton
- Padres Owner Peter Seidler Passes Away
- Today in Baseball History
Best of X:
Billionairin’ ain’t easy.
"It's been a lot worse for me (billionaire owner) than you (fans getting their team ripped away from them)." https://t.co/JP3fUu6bTh— Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) November 15, 2023
It is awfully crowded down here.
It's kind of hard to believe that the two LA teams and San Diego haven't pushed back on this Las Vegas move more. There will be four teams within 350 miles of each other now. Meanwhile, the Giants and the Mariners get an 800+ mile area all to themselves.— Melissa Lockard (@melissalockard) November 14, 2023
Loading comments...