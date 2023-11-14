Athletics select the contracts of Darell Hernaiz, Brady Basso and Royber Salinas

The Oakland Athletics announced Tuesday that they have selected the contracts of infielder Darrel Hernaiz and pitchers Brady Basso and Royber Salinas. The moves come ahead of Tuesday’s deadline for teams to set their rosters and protect eligible prospects from the Rule 5 Draft.

The A’s have selected LHP Brady Basso, RHP Royber Salinas, and INF Darell Hernaiz to the 40-man roster. — Oakland A's Communications (@AthleticsPR) November 14, 2023

Oakland acquired Hernaiz in the trade that sent Cole Irvin to Baltimore. He is their No. 9 prospect per MLB Pipeline and split the 2023 season between Double A and Triple A. Hernaiz hit .338/.393/.486 in 308 plate appearances for Midland. He hit .300/.376/.418 in 253 plate appearances for Las Vegas after his promotion. He will be one of the names to watch once Spring Training gets underway.

Salinas was part of the three-team deal that sent Sean Murphy to Atlanta. MLB Pipeline ranks him as Oakland’s No. 24 prospect. Salinas spent most of the 2023 season at Midland where he had a 5.48 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 67 1/3 innings. He also took part in the Arizona Fall League where he allowed 13 earned runs while recording 19 strikeouts and 12 walks in 19 innings.