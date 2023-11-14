 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Elephant Rumblings: ROTY winners revealed

Happy Tuesday everyone!

Yesterday evening we learned who the AL and NL Rookies of the Year, and it was a unanimous decision for both leagues.

In the AL, Baltimore Orioles infielder Gunnar Henderson took the honor in the AL, beating out fellow finalists Tanner Bibbee and Triston Casas. Bibbee, a starting pitcher for the Cleveland Guardians, was the clear runner-up while Casas, a first baseman for the Boston Red Sox, came in a distant third place.

In the National League, it was another unanimous decision to award Carroll with the Rookie of the Year honors. Carroll broke camp with the Arizona Diamondbacks and never looked back, helping lead the Snakes to a surprise playoff berth and even more surprisng playoff run that culminated in a World Series appearance. None of the postseason was taken into account as votes are required immediately after the regular season, so you know the playoffs didn’t given him an unfair boost. He beat out Mets starter Kodai Senga and Dodgers outfielder James Outman.

It’s just the fifth time that both league’s ROTY’s were unanimous, and each player deserved every vote. Congratulations to both players. Both are likely to be around for the next decade-plus, causing trouble for our A’s whenever we cross paths.

In related news, the Athletics named a former Athletic Rookie of the Year winner to the coaching staff:

Former shortstop Bobby Crosby, who won the 2004 award with the A’s, will now take over as the new first base coach, replacing Mike Aldrete. Crosby had been coaching in the minor leagues and nothing but good things have been said about his tenure managing on the farm. This’ll be his first major-league coaching chance and there’s every chance that Crosby remains on the staff for the foreseeable future. Welcome aboard, Cros!

