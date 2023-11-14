Elephant Rumblings: ROTY winners revealed

Happy Tuesday everyone!

Yesterday evening we learned who the AL and NL Rookies of the Year, and it was a unanimous decision for both leagues.

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll won NL Rookie of the Year. Like Gunnar Henderson, he was unanimous. The Diamondbacks will get an extra first-round pick for Carroll's win. It's the fifth time ever both Rookies of the Year have gotten every first-place vote. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 13, 2023

In the AL, Baltimore Orioles infielder Gunnar Henderson took the honor in the AL, beating out fellow finalists Tanner Bibbee and Triston Casas. Bibbee, a starting pitcher for the Cleveland Guardians, was the clear runner-up while Casas, a first baseman for the Boston Red Sox, came in a distant third place.

In the National League, it was another unanimous decision to award Carroll with the Rookie of the Year honors. Carroll broke camp with the Arizona Diamondbacks and never looked back, helping lead the Snakes to a surprise playoff berth and even more surprisng playoff run that culminated in a World Series appearance. None of the postseason was taken into account as votes are required immediately after the regular season, so you know the playoffs didn’t given him an unfair boost. He beat out Mets starter Kodai Senga and Dodgers outfielder James Outman.

It’s just the fifth time that both league’s ROTY’s were unanimous, and each player deserved every vote. Congratulations to both players. Both are likely to be around for the next decade-plus, causing trouble for our A’s whenever we cross paths.

In related news, the Athletics named a former Athletic Rookie of the Year winner to the coaching staff:

A’s 2024 coaching staff changes:

- Bobby Crosby (first base coach) and Dan Hubbs (bullpen coach) added

- Mike Aldrete shifts to hitting coach, replacing Tommy Everidge

- bench coach Darren Bush takes on director of hitting role pic.twitter.com/bGox9kEA8x — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) November 13, 2023

Former shortstop Bobby Crosby, who won the 2004 award with the A’s, will now take over as the new first base coach, replacing Mike Aldrete. Crosby had been coaching in the minor leagues and nothing but good things have been said about his tenure managing on the farm. This’ll be his first major-league coaching chance and there’s every chance that Crosby remains on the staff for the foreseeable future. Welcome aboard, Cros!

Update: This afternoon Schools Over Stadiums filed an appeal of the court decision from last week. We remain committed to qualifying a referendum petition for the November 2024 ballot. #SchoolsOverStadiums pic.twitter.com/ctZCs2qS52 — Schools Over Stadiums (@EduOverStadiums) November 14, 2023

Anyone else surprised Gelof didn’t get any votes whatsoever?

It's an honor to have a vote (I went Henderson, Bibee, Diaz), but I will say that it would have been nice to have more than 3 slots to recognize the depth of what was an incredible rookie class this year. https://t.co/ulSf37DjCT — Melissa Lockard (@melissalockard) November 14, 2023

Love to see it!

Let the kids play! Former MLB pitcher and Oakland native @tysonross held a special @MLB Play Ball event last Saturday for kids from the Bay Area. Ross and his foundation “Loyal to My Soil” hosted a free clinic for kids ages 5-12 from the American Canyon (CA) Little League. pic.twitter.com/UeERyTBJo7 — Play Ball (@PlayBall) November 13, 2023

