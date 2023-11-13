Athletics add Bobby Crosby, Dan Hubbs to coaching staff

The Oakland Athletics announced their Major League coaching staff for the 2024 season Monday. Newcomers include former minor league manager Bobby Crosby who will serve as first base coach and Dan Hubbs, who is the team’s new bullpen coach.

Our 2024 Major League coaching staff! pic.twitter.com/yGWqJZmuqD — Oakland A's (@Athletics) November 13, 2023

The team also changed its hitting coach alignment. Darren Bush will serve as bench coach and will be director of hitting. Mike Aldrete moves to hitting coach with Chris Cron.

Eric Martins will again serve as third base coach while Scott Emerson is back as pitching coach. Marcus Jensen is back as a quality control coach and Ramon Hernandez will serve as Major League coach and interpreter.

Crosby has drawn rave reviews during his time as a manager in the minors. He has served as the manager at Double A Midland since 2021. He was taken in the first round by the A’s as a player in the 2001 MLB Draft and won the Rookie of the Year award in the American League in 2004.

Hubbs served as minor league pitching performance coach last year. He previously spent two seasons as director of pitching development and strategies with the Detroit Tigers and coached for 20 years at the Division 1 level in College.