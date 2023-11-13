2023 Athletics Season in Review: Cody Thomas

Outfielder Cody Thomas has a month-long stint on the active roster and appeared in 19 games for the Oakland Athletics before he was eventually crowded out and off the active roster.

How Acquired?

The A’s originally acquired Thomas from the Los Angeles Dodgers along with Adam Kolarek in exchange for Sheldon Neuse and Gus Varland.

What were the expectations?

Thomas was outrighted off the Athletics’ 40-man roster last December, but he stuck with the organization. As a player with some previous major league experience, he was good outfield depth to have in the event that he was needed.

2023 Results

Thomas began the season at Las Vegas, but was added to the active roster on July 7. He ended up appearing in 19 games while hitting .238/.304/.381 with one homer and a 94 wRC+ in 46 plate appearances. Thomas put up good numbers at Las Vegas hitting .301/.361/.562 with 23 homers and a 115 wRC+ in 477 plate appearances.

What went right? What went wrong?

Thomas’ good showing at Triple A led to an opportunity on the active roster. However, he was gone shortly after the trade deadline as the A’s opted to get a look at some of their younger players.

2024 Outlook

Thomas was outrighted off the 40-man roster at the end of August and became a free agent at the end of the season. He just turned 29 and his good showing at Triple A could help him find another opportunity as a depth outfield option.