Elephant Rumblings: 26 A’s Minor Leaguers Become Free Agents

It was the end of many eras on Tuesday as 26 Oakland Athletics minor leaguers elected free agency.

The following #Athletics minor leaguers have elected free agency:



RHP Osvaldo Berrios

RHP Serafino Brito

RHP Christian Fernandez

RHP Chad Smith

RHP Trey Supak

RHP Bryce Conley

RHP Zack Godley

RHP Daulton Jefferies

RHP James Kaprielian

RHP Norge Ruiz

RHP Tayler Scott

RHP Jasseel

While the vast majority of those names mainly served as organizational depth, there were some notable players that I’m sure A’s fans will feel some trauma upon hearing their names again. James Kaprielian is the biggest one as he’s been a major league contributor for several years now and was expected to solidify himself in the middle of the A’s starting rotation at some point after being acquired in the Sonny Gray trade. He had moments over the years but injury and inconsistency kept him from ever fully breaking out in a green and gold uniform. He ends his A’s career (at least for now) with a 4.61 ERA / 4.67 FIP in 318 innings spanning 3 seasons.

Austin Beck is the highest draft pick on the list, as many already know. Oakland took him 6th overall in the 2017 draft as a high-upside 18-year-old with an extremely raw bat. That rawness never disappeared as Beck struggled to even hit at an average level for multiple years at High-A. He looked like he was starting to make some strides that led to a second-half promotion to AA. Unfortunately, Beck tore his ACL early in spring training camp before the 2023 season and is still on the road to recovery.

Athletics Nation wishes Austin Beck, James Kaprielian, and the rest of the guys the best with the rest of their baseball careers!

