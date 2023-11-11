2023 Athletics Season in Review: Rico Garcia

Right-hander Rico Garcia appeared in seven games for the Oakland Athletics out of the bullpen, but failed to make much of a mark and eventually moved on to the Washington Nationals.

How Acquired?

Garcia signed a minor league contract with the A’s in November of 2022.

What were the expectations?

Garcia was brought into the fold as more bullpen depth. He probably wasn’t thought of as a front line option, but ended up getting an opportunity in early May.

2023 Results

Garcia appeared in seven games with Oakland and allowed 13 hits and eight runs in 8 2⁄ 3 innings. His first action came in early May where he logged two straight scoreless appearances. Garcia’s third outing didn’t go well as he was lit up by the Yankees for five runs in just two thirds of an inning. He was sent back to the minors afterwards, but reappeared in late June and had another four-game stint where he allowed three runs over 5 2⁄ 3 innings. He was designated for assignment on July 7 and was released. From there, Garcia latched on with the Washington Nationals where he appeared in three more games while allowing four runs over three innings.

What went right? What went wrong?

Garcia had three different stints on a big league roster between Oakland and Washington. However, he didn’t find much success in either situation.

2024 Outlook

Garcia will turn 30 in January. He still boasts pretty good fastball velocity and will likely see another opportunity somewhere during the spring. Still, his lack of success at this point has him looking like little more than minor league depth.