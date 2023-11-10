Happy Friday, Athletics Nation!
The MLB owners’ annual meeting is next week, and a vote on the A’s relocation plan is expected to take place in the course of the proceedings. A’s owner John Fisher needs “yes” votes from at least three-quarters of league owners in order to move forward with his plans to move the team to Las Vegas.
Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao has been busy making the case that the A’s should stay in Oakland, and that if they do move, it won’t be for a lack of effort or urgency on the part of Oakland officials.
On Wednesday, Thao sent a letter to 15 MLB owners explaining why they should oppose the relocation plan. Per Tim Keown at ESPN, recipients of the letter include owners from both large- and small-market teams, such as the Yankees, Dodgers, Rockies, and Mariners.
Thao argues that Oakland has shored up “nearly triple the $380M the A’s have reportedly secured in Las Vegas, for a much smaller stadium project,” including $428 million in public funding for off-site infrastructure and $500 million in “tax increment funding” for onsite infrastructure.
The mayor also appeals to owners’ financial interests, citing the A’s expectation that “hundreds of millions of dollars” in relocation fees would be waived if they move to Vegas. The relocation could also deprive MLB of up to $2 billion in expansion fees that would be collected if Las Vegas became host to an expansion team in the future.
Thao’s 11th hour “stay” campaign may be “too little, too late,” and there is also likely a face-saving motive at play behind this push. But there is no harm in making the effort, and the mayor’s arguments are far more sound than those of Fisher, A’s President Dave Kaval, and MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred in favor of the move. I applaud the last-ditch efforts being made by Mayor Thao and the die-hard fans of the Oakland Athletics.
Have a wonderful weekend, AN.
A’s Coverage:
- 2023 Athletics Season in Review: Spenser Watkins
- 2023 Athletics Season in Review: Garrett Acton
- Oakland mayor implores 15 MLB owners to reject Athletics move
- A gift box like no other: Oakland A’s fans urge 15 MLB owners to help keep their team in the Bay Area
MLB News & Interest:
- Power and glory: Here are your 2023 Silver Slugger winners
- Early Ohtani signals and 4 more takeaways from the GM Meetings
- Ten big-name MLB players who could be traded this offseason ($)
- As MLB free agency begins, uncertainty in TV revenue looms for some teams ($)
- Astros Notes: Payroll, Rotation, Maldonado, Neris
- Rosenthal: What I’m hearing in MLB free agency about Brewers trades, Bobby Witt Jr. and more ($)
- Today in Baseball History
Best of X:
A’s lure an Aussie arm to Spring Training.
Per his agent Matt Gaeta of @gaetasportsmgt, LHP Jack O’Loughlin has agreed to terms with the Oakland A’s with an invite to spring training. The Australian native was one of the top MiLB free agents generating over 15 offers. He looks to become the 38th Aussie to reach MLB.— Jessica Kleinschmidt (@KleinschmidtJD) November 9, 2023
Loading comments...