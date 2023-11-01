World Series Game 5: Open Thread

The Texas Rangers lineup wasted little time building an insurmountable lead against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 4 of the World Series on Tuesday night. With the win, the Rangers made postseason history by notching their 10th consecutive road win. The Diamondbacks made it interesting in the eighth and ninth innings, but Texas shut the door on the desert snakes and are one win away from winning their first World Series trophy in the teams fifty-two year history. The Diamondbacks look to do the unstoppable by cooling the red -hot Rangers bats and extend the series, but Texas has all the momentum and every intention of celebrating their historic run tonight at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona.

Tuesday’s Score

Rangers 11, Diamondbacks 7 - (Rangers lead series 3-1)

Wednesday’s Schedule

World Series Game 4: Texas Rangers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks - 5:03 p.m. PDT (FOX)

TEX- Nathan Eovaldi

ARI- Zac Gallen

Listen

D-backs - 98.7 FM Arizona’s Sports Station, ESPN Radio, KQMR Latino Mix 100.3 FM

Rangers - 105.3 The Fan, ESPN Radio, KFLC 1270