Elephant Rumblings: Brett Harris showing off tools in AFL

By Kris Willis
Mesa Solar Sox Photo Day Photo by Jennifer Stewart/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The Arizona Fall League is underway and Oakland Athletics infielder Brett Harris is already showing off his on base skills. Harris is just 2-for-7 at the plate, but has walked seven times through his first three games, which is the second most in the league so far. Harris has scored five runs and has stolen four bases without being caught. Harris also made a heady defensive play in a game this week as pointed out in Baseball America’s prospect report for Monday.

Harris stood out for a couple of reasons on Friday, one of which does not show up in the box score. With a runner on second base, a Salt River hitter squibbed a ball up the third base line. Harris watched and waited for the ball to go foul, which clear wasn’t going to happen. Instead, Harris’ patience deked the runner into getting a bit too cheeky, and Harris picked the ball up and rifled to second base to catch the runner napping and turn an infield single into a fielder’s choice on a play that was equal parts Tom Emanski and Konstantin Stanislavski. Harris also walked four times, stole two bases and scored a run.

Happy Birthday Joey Estes

