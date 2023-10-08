 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Elephant Rumblings: AL West Teams Win ALDS Game 1s

We’re one step closer to a Texas showdown in the ALCS.

By JToster
Division Series - Texas Rangers v Baltimore Orioles - Game One Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images

Happy Saturday, Athletics Nation!

The Division Series officially commenced yesterday with a quartet of Game 1s throughout the day. On the American League side, both AL West teams wound up victorious against their respective opponents.

To open the ALDS, the Texas Rangers defeated the Baltimore Orioles in spite of a strong 9-strikeout outing from O’s breakout starter Kyle Bradish. Piggybacking on a solid tag-team showing from Andrew Heaney and Dane Dunning, the Rangers offense did just enough to get the win, including a couple of big hits from rookies Evan Carter and Josh Jung.

The Houston Astros followed that up with a star-driven victory over the Minnesota Twins. Yordan Alvarez was the starriest as he belted a couple of big homers to drive in half of his team’s runs. Ace Justin Verlander also dealt a vintage six shutout innings, with extra support from a Jose Altuve longball to lead off the game. Were it not for a four-run Hector Neris meltdown in the top of the 7th inning, this game wouldn’t have been close.

If these two teams continue down this path of success, they’ll inevitable meet in the ALCS to battle for the heart of Texas. Putting aside any feelings of resentment or jealousy towards the current AL West leaders, this would be a hell of a matchup that would be must-watch playoff baseball.

