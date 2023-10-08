Elephant Rumblings: AL West Teams Win ALDS Game 1s

Happy Saturday, Athletics Nation!

The Division Series officially commenced yesterday with a quartet of Game 1s throughout the day. On the American League side, both AL West teams wound up victorious against their respective opponents.

To open the ALDS, the Texas Rangers defeated the Baltimore Orioles in spite of a strong 9-strikeout outing from O’s breakout starter Kyle Bradish. Piggybacking on a solid tag-team showing from Andrew Heaney and Dane Dunning, the Rangers offense did just enough to get the win, including a couple of big hits from rookies Evan Carter and Josh Jung.

The Houston Astros followed that up with a star-driven victory over the Minnesota Twins. Yordan Alvarez was the starriest as he belted a couple of big homers to drive in half of his team’s runs. Ace Justin Verlander also dealt a vintage six shutout innings, with extra support from a Jose Altuve longball to lead off the game. Were it not for a four-run Hector Neris meltdown in the top of the 7th inning, this game wouldn’t have been close.

If these two teams continue down this path of success, they’ll inevitable meet in the ALCS to battle for the heart of Texas. Putting aside any feelings of resentment or jealousy towards the current AL West leaders, this would be a hell of a matchup that would be must-watch playoff baseball.

A’s Coverage:

MLB News & Interest:

Best of X:

A’s-men.

We don't love the idea of another team leaving its home. Some teams just "belong" with their city, and the A's are one of those teams (so were the Raiders).



Here's to hoping they can figure it out. pic.twitter.com/JxfoXpl3gv — ProLine Mockups (@ProLineMockups) October 7, 2023

Actually a 4.22 postseason ERA but still brutal.

6 hard hit balls & 6 runs later. That was extremely difficult to watch. I’m not sure there has felt like a bigger gap between regular season & post season performance for a future HOFer than what I think we feel with Kershaw.



2.48 regular season ERA 2,712.2 ip

5.40 post season… https://t.co/YLKF9JUqSf — Dallas Braden (@DALLASBRADEN209) October 8, 2023

And some lighthearted AI ballpark humor. These are better than the fake Vegas renderings.

Ruiz going back to catch a fly ball in the first one pic.twitter.com/yYj3VnNXQN — klay thompson burner (@klaysburner) October 7, 2023