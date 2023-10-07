 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Elephant Rumblings: Former Oakland Athletics set to shine in MLB playoffs

Eleven of our former hometown favorites are on playoff rosters

By FGPolito
Shintaro Fujinami
Former A’s pitcher Shintaro Fujinami turned his season around with the Orioles and will now play in the 2023 ALDS
Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images

The MLB division series’ playoff round begins today, Saturday, October 7, in Baltimore, Houston, Atlanta and LA. With the first pitch less than an hour away, what do A’s fans have to look forward to? Well, if we still root for those guys who once wore kelly green and gold, it’s great to know that every team still in contention has at least one former A’s player on their roster, many of them are stars shining brightly for their new team. Losing most of these guys stung, and some wounds are still fresh especially after the season A’s fans endured in 2023. So, for those “keeping score at home”, here are the former Oakland Athletics who will be wearing other uniforms in the best of 5 series’ beginning today.

Former A’s in the NLDS

  • Los Angeles Dodgers: Max Muncy
  • Atlanta Braves: Matt Olson, Sean Murphy, Jesse Chavez
  • Arizona Diamondbacks: Jace Peterson
  • Philadelphia Phillies: Cristian Pache

Former A’s in the ALDS

  • Baltimore Orioles: Shintaro Fujinami
  • Houston Astros: Kendall Graveman
  • Texas Rangers: Marcus Semien, Jonah Heim
  • Minnesota Twins: Sonny Gray

Good luck to each of them, and hopefully in the near future the those actually wearing kelly green and gold will be playing in October.

