Elephant Rumblings: Former Oakland Athletics set to shine in MLB playoffs

The MLB division series’ playoff round begins today, Saturday, October 7, in Baltimore, Houston, Atlanta and LA. With the first pitch less than an hour away, what do A’s fans have to look forward to? Well, if we still root for those guys who once wore kelly green and gold, it’s great to know that every team still in contention has at least one former A’s player on their roster, many of them are stars shining brightly for their new team. Losing most of these guys stung, and some wounds are still fresh especially after the season A’s fans endured in 2023. So, for those “keeping score at home”, here are the former Oakland Athletics who will be wearing other uniforms in the best of 5 series’ beginning today.

Former A’s in the NLDS

Los Angeles Dodgers: Max Muncy

Atlanta Braves: Matt Olson, Sean Murphy, Jesse Chavez

Arizona Diamondbacks: Jace Peterson

Philadelphia Phillies: Cristian Pache

Former A’s in the ALDS

Baltimore Orioles: Shintaro Fujinami

Houston Astros: Kendall Graveman

Texas Rangers: Marcus Semien, Jonah Heim

Minnesota Twins: Sonny Gray

Good luck to each of them, and hopefully in the near future the those actually wearing kelly green and gold will be playing in October.