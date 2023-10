MLB Postseason: Division Series open thread

After two days without baseball, MLB’s postseason returns in full force Saturday with four Division Series matchups across the National and American Leagues.

Saturday’s Schedule

Game 1: Rangers vs. Orioles - 10:03 a.m. PDT (FS1)

TEX: Andrew Heaney

BAL: Kyle Bradish

Game 1: Twins vs. Astros - 1:45 p.m. PDT (FS1)

MIN: Bailey Ober

HOU: Justin Verlander

Game 1: Phillies vs. Braves - 3:07 p.m. PDT (TBS)

PHI: Ranger Suarez

ATL: Spencer Strider

Game 1: Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers - 6:20 p.m. PDT (TBS)

ARI: Merrill Kelly

LAD: Clayton Kershaw