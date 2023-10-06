Elephant Rumblings: Aviators earn honors in Pacific Coast League

Happy Friday, Athletics Nation!

The postseason is well upon us, with the Wild Card round already promptly completed in a series of sweeps: the four Wild Card winners are collectively 8-0 in the postseason so far. The divisional round is up next, beginning tomorrow.

With the playoffs comes awards season, and we shouldn’t expect any Big League honors to be going to an Athletic. Esteury Ruiz and Ryan Noda were in the Rookie of the Year conversation earlier in the season, but since then they’ve since been briskly outpaced by the likes of the Orioles’ Gunnar Henderson.

But this week the Pacific Coast League bestowed honors on two key members of the A’s Triple-A affiliates, the Las Vegas Aviators.

Aviators manager Fran Riordan was announced the PCL Manager of the Year for 2023. This is the second time Riordan has come away with the award, which he also won in 2019, his first season at the team’s helm.

Minor League Baseball has selected Fran Riordan as the Pacific Coast League Manager of the Year for the 2nd time in his career Congratulations, Fran! pic.twitter.com/T6WG1tdT74 — Las Vegas Aviators (@AviatorsLV) October 5, 2023

Riordan has been managing minor league teams in the A’s system since 2015; he led the Aviators to a 75-74 record in 2023.

Also this week, one of the Aviators’ top performers was named to the PCL All-Star team.

Aviators outfielder and 2023 MVP winner Cody Thomas has been named to the PCL All-Star Team! He appeared in 107 games with 27 doubles, 8 triples, 23 HR, and 109 RBI. Thomas became the first player in franchise history to hit for the cycle on Opening Day.



Congrats, Cody! pic.twitter.com/NsMkIZWtwd — Las Vegas Aviators (@AviatorsLV) October 5, 2023

The tweet makes clear that outfielder Cody Thomas is well deserving of the All-Star nod. Knocking in more than one RBI per game played is no small feat in any league.

Thomas spent a bit of time in MLB with the A’s this season, though he failed to make much of an impression while he was up. Thomas also opted to become a free agent for 2024, so he could wind up with another organization soon. Without a doubt, there will be interested teams.

Congratulations to Fran Riordan and Cody Thomas! It’s great to see them recognized for their achievements within the Athletics organization.

A’s Coverage:

MLB News & Interest:

Best of X:

Roster moves.

A'S RECENT MOVES: OF Cody Thomas, IF Tyler Wade & RHPs Spencer Patton & Spenser Watkins become free agents, LHP Richard Lovelady & RHPs Zach Neal & Yacksel Rios outrighted to LV…https://t.co/joKXkyUAPy — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) October 5, 2023

Activist opportunities.

Visit https://t.co/yzp1KVGUaW to find pre-made mailing labels, owner information, and email contact info. pic.twitter.com/dSPg1mfZZZ — (Un)Rooted In Oakland - Sell The A’s ☔️ (@OaklandRooted) October 5, 2023

Melvin will remain in San Diego.

Bob Melvin confirms to the AP that he'll be back as manager of the #Padres in 2024.

More later. — Bernie Wilson (@berniewilson) October 5, 2023

This comes out right after Epler steps down from his post.