Elephant Rumblings: First round of playoffs ends in sweeps across the board

Good morning everyone! Hoping everyone’s week is going well.

We’re done with the first round of playoff baseball after just two days. None of the matchups needed the tie-breaking third game so that means us baseball fans are going to be rather parched in the baseball department tomorrow.

The Twins vanquished some demons with their win yesterday, snapping an 18-game playoff losing streak that was the longest across the four major American sports. They built off that with another win today to advance past Toronto. Former Athletic ace Sonny Gray tossed an immaculate game for the Twins today, helping propel them to the next round. They’ll now fact the reigning champion Houston Astros in a 5-game series. Let’s go Twins.

The other divisional rival of the Athletics advanced themselves to the ALDS round as Texas wiped out the Tampa Bay Rays. Texas’ pitching was amazing during these two games as they held Tampa to just one single run across both contests. And with Max Scherzer potentially coming back, Texas is hitting their stride at the perfect time. They’ll head to Baltimore to kick off a series against the Orioles. That’ll be a great series to watch.

In the National League, the Miami Marlins dropped both games in Philadelphia as the Phillies aim to get back to the World Series for the second straight year. Miami had low expectations coming into the season and went well above and beyond those assumptions. They just ran into a Philly team that is looking more and more dangerous here at the end of the season. We’ll be treated to an intradivisional playoff series as the Atlanta Braves prepare to welcome Philadelphia.

And finally, in easily the biggest upset of the first round, the Arizona Diamondbacks finished off the Milwaukee Brewers in two games. Milwaukee was missing their #2 starter in Brandon Woodruff but that isn’t the reason they lost this series. Arizona has shown they’re much more scrappy than national writers believed and should be taken seriously. And they’ll have one of their top starters going in Game 1 against the division rival Dodgers.

Just gotta get through a couple days before we are treated to some more awesome playoff baseball.

Craig Counsel would be a good get for any team with a managerial opening:

With Brewers early exit, Mets managerial search gets a boost — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) October 5, 2023

Meanwhile, Oakland’s last playoff game was stuffed to the gills:

Here’s Cody with a story perhaps as big as the Rays’ 99-win season coming to an end - the lack of fan support for a playoff team at Tropicana Field. https://t.co/lpzGkQWBXv — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) October 5, 2023

Bassitt didn’t even get to pitch this postseason. Disappointed for him:

A smidgen of history in the Twins/Blue Jays series:

Minnesota Twins right fielder Max Kepler becomes the first MLB player in postseason history to have a pitch-clock violation against him, leading to a strikeout. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) October 4, 2023

