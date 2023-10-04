MLB Wild Card Round Day 2 open thread

The MLB Postseason continues on Wednesday with four teams looking to punch their tickets to the next round. In the American League, the Rangers and Twins took 1-0 leads over the Rays and the Blue Jays Tuesday and can advance with a win. While in the NL, the Diamondbacks and Phillies pushed the Brewers and Marlins to the brink of elimination.

Tuesday’s Scores

Rangers 4, Rays 0 - (Rangers lead 1-0)

Twins 3, Blue Jays 1 - (Twins lead 1-0)

Diamondbacks 6, Brewers 3 - (Arizona leads 1-0)

Phillies 4, Marlins 1 - (Phillies lead 1-0)

Wednesday’s Schedule

Game 2: Texas Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Rays - 3:08 p.m. ET (ABC)

TEX - Nathan Eovaldi

TBR - Zach Eflin

Game 2: Toronto Blue Jays vs. Minnesota Twins - 4:38 p.m. ET (ESPN)

TOR - Jose Berrios

MIN - Sonny Gray

Game 2: Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Milwaukee Brewers - 7:08 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

ARI - Zac Gallen

MIL - Freddy Peralta

Game 2: Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies - 8:08 p.m. ET (ESPN)

MIA - Braxton Garrett

PHI - Aaron Nola