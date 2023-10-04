Elephant Rumblings: Thomas, Patton elect free agency

Happy Wednesday, Athletics Nation!

The A’s 2023 season is barely over, but potential changes to the team’s depth chart are already underway. A’s minor Leaguers Cody Thomas and Spencer Patton were announced to have selected free agency yesterday, per Jason Burke at SI.com.

Thomas was drafted by the Dodgers in the 13th round in 2016 and sent to the A’s ahead of the 2021 season as part of the trade for Adam Kolarek and Sheldon Neuse. He made his MLB debut with the A’s in 2022, and since then has slashed .250/.308/.333 in 78 MLB plate appearances.

The outfielder also hit well with the Aviators in Triple-A this year, slashing .301/.361/.562 with a 115 wRC+, 23 home runs, and 109 RBI.

Patton has been bouncing between Triple-A and MLB since 2014. Originally drafted by the Royals in the 24th round of the 2011 draft, the 35-year-old reliever spent time in the Rangers’ and Cubs’ systems before signing a minor league deal with the A’s this year.

Patton posted a 5.11 ERA in 12⅓ innings with the A’s this season, which happens to equal his career MLB ERA through 116⅓ frames. The righty also pitched 46⅓ innings in Triple-A this year with 50 strikeouts and a 4.66 ERA.

Burke notes that Patton is known to get along well with teammates, which could help him find another opportunity elsewhere in the league.

AN wishes all the best to Cody Thomas and Spencer Patton in their future endeavors.

