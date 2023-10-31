World Series Game 4: Open Thread

The Texas Rangers took a 2-1 series lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks with a 3-1 victory in Game 3 of the World Series Monday night in the desert. With the win, the Rangers remain unbeaten on the road this postseason and extended their road win streak to nine games. Despite the early loss of Max Scherzer, Jon Gray stepped in and retired nine of the ten batters he faced. Corey Seager once again proved to be the difference maker with a two-run homer in the third inning the put the Rangers on the board and Texas never looked back. The D-Backs will rally tonight and look to snap the Rangers streak in front of what will certainly be a raucous sold out Chase Field.

Monday’s Score

Rangers 3, Diamondbacks 1 - (Rangers lead series 2-1)

Tuesday’s Schedule

World Series Game 4: Texas Rangers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks - 5:03 p.m. PDT (FOX)

TEX- Andrew Heaney

ARI- Joe Mantiply

Listen

D-backs - 98.7 FM Arizona’s Sports Station, ESPN Radio, KQMR Latino Mix 100.3 FM

Rangers - 105.3 The Fan, ESPN Radio, KFLC 1270