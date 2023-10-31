Elephant Rumblings: Rangers approaching first World Series win

Happy Tuesday, Athletics Nation!

The Texas Rangers won Game 3 of the World Series last night, putting Oakland’s division rival just two wins away from their very first World Series Championship ever.

Last night’s 3-1 win wasn’t without a cost. Starting pitcher/Future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer left the game after just three innings after an awkward comebacker might have caused another injury:

Max Scherzer left the game with back tightness. He got hit by an Alek Thomas comebacker in the back on a play that ended the second inning, proceeded to get three more outs in the third and left after throwing a warmup pitch before the fourth inning. Jon Gray is in for Texas. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 31, 2023

That wasn’t all the bad news from a health standpoint for the Rangers. Additionally, their superstar outfielder/team leader Adolis Garcia left the game with the dreaded oblique injury:

Rangers star Adolis Garcia is out of the game. He grabbed his oblique after his last swing. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 31, 2023

Even though the Texas Rangers have the series lead, they barley squeaked by in Game 3 and, quite honestly, had a couple amazingly awful calls go their way late in the game. You can never solely blame umpires for a loss, but man, yeserday would have been one of the rare instances where it legitimately might have made a difference.

Texas has a 2-1 series lead here in the World Series. The Rangers are a perfect 9-0 on the road this postseason. The Rangers are down their best pitcher and best position player. Game 4 is in just a few hours, and we only got our starting pitching assignments right before bedtime last night:

The starting pitching matchup for Game 4 of the World Series:



Arizona's Joe Mantiply vs. Texas' Andrew Heaney. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 31, 2023

This might be shaping up for a full 7 game series, folks. If you’ve missed the first three games, it’s not too late to tune in for postseason drama. It’s only going to get better from here.

MLB News & Interest:

Best of X:

Comes on, voters of Vegas. Do us Oakland fans a solid:

MLB acknowledges biggest threat to Las Vegas A's relocationhttps://t.co/Ilt3kEafJn — Brodie Brazil (@BrodieNBCS) October 30, 2023

Update from the AFL:

Harris is 9 for 41 with a double and 12 walks, 5 stolen bases and a .220/.396/.244 slash line in 13 games for Mesa Solar Sox in the Arizona Fall League... https://t.co/NUdEqSb9G4 — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) October 31, 2023

Brodie does it again:

A's fans have it different...https://t.co/vFUCwwpsi8 — Brodie Brazil (@BrodieNBCS) October 30, 2023

Possible wild card in the World Series?

Scherzer left with back tightness, assume as a result of that hard bouncer he took of the back, elbow, buttocks area. All of them. — Evan Grant (@Evan_P_Grant) October 31, 2023

In addition to Melvin, a couple other former Athletics coaching following him to SF: