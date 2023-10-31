 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Elephant Rumblings: Rangers approaching first World Series win

MLB news roundup

By ConnorAshford
MLB: World Series-Texas Rangers at Arizona Diamondbacks Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Happy Tuesday, Athletics Nation!

The Texas Rangers won Game 3 of the World Series last night, putting Oakland’s division rival just two wins away from their very first World Series Championship ever.

Last night’s 3-1 win wasn’t without a cost. Starting pitcher/Future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer left the game after just three innings after an awkward comebacker might have caused another injury:

That wasn’t all the bad news from a health standpoint for the Rangers. Additionally, their superstar outfielder/team leader Adolis Garcia left the game with the dreaded oblique injury:

Even though the Texas Rangers have the series lead, they barley squeaked by in Game 3 and, quite honestly, had a couple amazingly awful calls go their way late in the game. You can never solely blame umpires for a loss, but man, yeserday would have been one of the rare instances where it legitimately might have made a difference.

Texas has a 2-1 series lead here in the World Series. The Rangers are a perfect 9-0 on the road this postseason. The Rangers are down their best pitcher and best position player. Game 4 is in just a few hours, and we only got our starting pitching assignments right before bedtime last night:

This might be shaping up for a full 7 game series, folks. If you’ve missed the first three games, it’s not too late to tune in for postseason drama. It’s only going to get better from here.

