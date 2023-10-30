World Series Game 3 Open Thread

Game 2 of the World Series between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers was a lopsided affair with the Diamondbacks cruising to a 9-1 win over the Rangers. Arizona starter Merrill Kelly struck out nine and did not walk a batter over seven brilliant innings. The D-Backs plated the first two runs in the fourth inning and never looked back. With the series shifting to Phoenix, the D-Backs hope to break the series tie and win one in front of the home fans. The Rangers and Max Scherzer are looking to stymie a red-hot Arizona team and rebound from a disappointing Game 2 performance.

Saturday’s Score

Diamondbacks 9, Rangers 1 - (Series tied 1-1)

Tuesday’s Schedule

World Series Game 3: Texas Rangers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks - 5:03 p.m. PDT (FOX)

TEX- Max Scherzer

ARI- Brandon Pfaadt

Listen

D-backs - 98.7 FM Arizona’s Sports Station, ESPN Radio, KQMR Latino Mix 100.3 FM

Rangers - 105.3 The Fan, ESPN Radio, KFLC 1270