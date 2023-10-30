Happy Monday, Athletics Nation!

The Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers split the first two games of the World Series in Arlington, so the D-backs are taking home field advantage—and the momentum from their resounding 9-1 victory in Game 2—back to Phoenix today for the first of three games at Chase Field.

The Rangers made a huge statement in Game 1, which they won in dramatic walk-off fashion after trailing into the ninth inning. Rangers shortstop Corey Seager tied it up with a clutch two run homer to foil a would-be save by D-backs reliever Paul Sewald, then Texas outfielder Adolis Garcia had another superstar moment, hitting the game-winning home run in the 11th.

But the D-backs brushed off their disappointment and got right back in the series, just as they did in the NLCS against the Phillies. Now the Rangers should feel lucky they aren’t down two games, as could easily be the case. But Texas overcame their own fair share of adversity to get to this year’s Fall Classic. They just need one win in Phoenix this week to recapture home field advantage and take the series back to Globe Life Field.

The drama continues tonight on Fox at 5:03 PM PT. Max Scherzer is starting on the mound for the Rangers. He’s been shaky so far this postseason but will likely come out with confidence regardless. D-backs starter Brandon Pfaadt has been terrific in the playoffs, posting 22 strikeouts in 16⅔ innings along with a WHIP of 1.08 and a 2.70 ERA, but his team hasn’t provided enough run support to give him a win yet. He’ll be looking for the biggest W of his career so far in Game 3.

She seems much nicer than Fisher to me.

Would she like to buy the Oakland Athletics? Speak Now. https://t.co/52cscY9XsT — A’s fan Chris ⚾ (@MrChris80) October 29, 2023

If you’ve got an ace up your sleeve it is definitely time to play it.