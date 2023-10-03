Oakland Athletics 2023 mid-season community prospect list: Final Results

The in-season community prospect list for the Oakland Athletics is now complete with the addition of pitcher Jack Perkins, who won the final vote and takes the 25th spot on the list. Full results are listed below and if you are curious as to how it compares to the preseason version, you can find it here.
- Tyler Soderstrom, C/1B
- Zack Gelof, 2B
- Mason Miller, RHP
- Lawrence Butler, OF
- Darrel Hernaiz, INF
- Denzel Clarke, OF
- Daniel Susac, C
- Jacob Wilson, INF
- Max Muncy, INF
- Joey Estes, RHP
- Luis Morales, RHP
- Henry Bolte, OF
- Joe Boyle, RHP
- Colby Thomas, OF
- Freddy Tarnok, RHP
- Royber Salinas, RHP
- Steven Echavarria, RHP
- Brett Harris, INF
- Gunnar Hoglund, RHP
- Ryan Cusick, RHP
- Cooper Bowman, INF
- Myles Naylor, 3B
- Junior Perez, OF
- Brennan Milone, 3B
- Jack Perkins, RHP
While we are going to cap this off at 25, you can post nominations in the comments below for the next five that just missed the final list.
