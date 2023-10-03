 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Oakland Athletics 2023 mid-season community prospect list: Final Results

By Kris Willis
/ new
Oakland Athletics v Milwaukee Brewers Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images

The in-season community prospect list for the Oakland Athletics is now complete with the addition of pitcher Jack Perkins, who won the final vote and takes the 25th spot on the list. Full results are listed below and if you are curious as to how it compares to the preseason version, you can find it here.

  1. Tyler Soderstrom, C/1B
  2. Zack Gelof, 2B
  3. Mason Miller, RHP
  4. Lawrence Butler, OF
  5. Darrel Hernaiz, INF
  6. Denzel Clarke, OF
  7. Daniel Susac, C
  8. Jacob Wilson, INF
  9. Max Muncy, INF
  10. Joey Estes, RHP
  11. Luis Morales, RHP
  12. Henry Bolte, OF
  13. Joe Boyle, RHP
  14. Colby Thomas, OF
  15. Freddy Tarnok, RHP
  16. Royber Salinas, RHP
  17. Steven Echavarria, RHP
  18. Brett Harris, INF
  19. Gunnar Hoglund, RHP
  20. Ryan Cusick, RHP
  21. Cooper Bowman, INF
  22. Myles Naylor, 3B
  23. Junior Perez, OF
  24. Brennan Milone, 3B
  25. Jack Perkins, RHP

While we are going to cap this off at 25, you can post nominations in the comments below for the next five that just missed the final list.

