MLB Wild Card Round open thread

The postseason officially gets underway for Major League Baseball on Tuesday with a full slate of four Wild Card games. Tuesday’s games get underway at 12 p.m. PDT and can be seen on the Disney family of networks. Below is the full lineup:

Texas Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Rays - 12:08 p.m. PDT (ABC)

TEX - Jordan Montgomery

TBR - Tyler Glanow

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Minnesota Twins - 1:38 p.m. PDT (ESPN)

TOR - Kevin Gausman

MIN - Pablo Lopez

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Milwaukee Brewers - 4:08 p.m. PDT (ESPN2)

ARI - Brandon Pfaadt

MIL - Corbin Burnes

Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies - 5:08 p.m. PDT (ESPN)

MIA - Jesus Luzardo

PHI - Zack Wheeler