Elephant Rumblings: Playoffs begin

Happy Tuesday everyone. Sadly no A’s baseball today but we get some good postseason action starting today.

First up we’ll have a matchup between the Texas Rangers against the Tampa Bay Rays in Florida. Since ace Max Scherzer is out for the foreseeable future, the Rangers are going with fellow deadline acquisition Jordan Montgomery for G1. Tampa on the other hand will send out their own ace in Tyler Glasnow. This game starts at noon so a lot of people are going to miss this game while at work.

Just an hour and change later, the Toronto Blue Jays visit Minnesota for their series against the Twins. It’ll be Kevin Gausman versus Pablo Lopez. Both have had tremendous seasons and deserve to start G1 for their respective teams. Runs could be at a premium in this one.

At 4:08 the third game of the day kicks off. The Arizona Diamondbacks, who just snuck into the playoffs right at the end of the season, travel to Milwaukee to take on the Brewers. Arizona used their top two starters over the final games of the year just to get to this point, but now that is coming back to haunt them. They’ll be starting rookie Brandon Pfaadt, and he’s had a difficult rookie season to say the least. The Brewers will counter with ace Corbin Burnes. Feels lopsided, but hey, anything can happen in baseball.

And finally, the day ends with a interdivisional playoff series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Miami Marlins. A’s fans will definitely recognize one of the starters: lefty Jesus Luzardo is getting the nod for G1. He’s earned it too, finally growing into the pitcher the A’s thought he would. Philadelphia will counter with Zack Wheeler, who has had yet another superb season. Again, you’ll need every run you can get in this one.

For the lucky ones who can sit back and watch baseball all day, the rest of us are very jealous. But oh well. Playoff baseball. Best time of the year.

A’s Coverage:

MLB News & Interest:

Best of X:

An A’s prospect is having a tremendous start to his AFL:

Max Muncy is a triple short of the cycle and has turned two double-plays through 5 AFL innings. — Melissa Lockard (@melissalockard) October 3, 2023

Some late love for an A’s rookie from one of the best writers in the game:

I didn't include @ZackGelof the first time around specifically so I could tag him and tell him how much I enjoy watching him play.



(The truth: He was high on the original list, I was moving names around and forgot to re-add him. Awful omission. Sorry, Zack. You can flat rake.) — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 3, 2023

Glad to hear I wasn’t the only one surprised by him forgetting a couple others though:

Esteury Ruiz also set the AL rookie record with 67 stolen bases. Ryan Noda deserves some recognition as well to what he’s done this season. https://t.co/omWbn1oRcc — Jessica Kleinschmidt (@KleinschmidtJD) October 2, 2023

Wish he was doing it in an A’s jersey…