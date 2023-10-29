Elephant Rumblings: Diamondbacks battle back to even series

The Arizona Diamondbacks got a great outing from Merrill Kelly and then pulled away late for a 9-1 win over the Texas Rangers in Game 2 of the World Series. The series is now tied at one game apiece and will shift to Arizona for Game 3 on Monday.
Kelly cooled off the Rangers lineup allowing one run over seven innings to go along with nine strikeouts. Arizona was clinging to a 2-1 lead going into the seventh, but scored seven unanswered runs over the final three frames to blow the game wide open. Tommy Pham recorded four of the Diamondbacks’ 16 hits on the evening, including a pair of doubles.
Best of Twitter
Well said
It is striking to me that a few grumblings from journalists about the playoff format gain the commissioner’s ear but the pleas of tens of thousands of fans on relocation have seemingly no impact whatsoever.— Melissa Lockard (@melissalockard) October 28, 2023
