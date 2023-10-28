Athletics drop two more players from 40-man roster

There was no official announcement, but the Oakland Athletics dropped two more players from their 40-man roster this week. According to the team’s transaction page, the team lost infielder Buddy Kennedy to the St. Louis Cardinals on a waiver claim. They also outrighted lefty reliever Kirby Snead to Triple A. Oakland’s 40-man roster now stands at 38. That doesn’t include Sean Newcomb who is on the 60-day injured list and will need to be added back to the 40-man after the World Series is completed.

The A’s claimed Kennedy off waivers from Arizona on September 9 and sent him to Triple A. He didn’t log any time on the major league roster although he did appear in 10 games with the Diamondbacks before the waiver claim.

Snead came to Oakland from Toronto in the deal that sent Matt Chapman to the Blue Jays. He began the season on the injured list with a shoulder strain, but appeared in 15 games while posting a 4.63 ERA and a 4.37 FIP in just 11 2/3 innings.

A’s sign Vinny Nittoli to minor league deal

Jessica Kleinschmidt reports that the A’s signed right-hander Vinny Nittoli to a minor league deal that also includes an invite to big league Spring Training. Nittoli was outrighted off the Mets 40-man roster last week. Nittoli is 32 years old and was a 25th round pick of the Mariners in 2014. He split the 2023 season between the Mets and Cubs and has all of 6 2/3 innings at the major league level in his career.