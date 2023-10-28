 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Elephant Rumblings: ‘El Bombi’ Walks Off Game 1 for Rangers

The legend of Adolis Garcia continued with an 11th inning walk-off homer.

By JToster
Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The 2023 World Series kicked off yesterday with a huge bang. The Texas Rangers, in dramatic fashion, took Game 1 from the Arizona Diamondbacks with late-game heroics from two of their blossoming playoff legends: Corey Seager and, of course, Adolis Garcia.

After falling behind 5-3 in the 5th inning, it looked like the young Dbacks would steal home field advantage with a first-game victory. With the elite Paul Sewald coming into the game to close out the 9th, all signs pointed to a victory for the Snakes. Corey Seager ignored those signs. With Leody Taveras walking to lead off the bottom of the 9th, the star shortstop took Sewald high and deep to right field, handing Sewald his first blown save of the postseason and tying the game at 5-5.

In the 11th inning, ‘El Bombi’ Adolis Garcia worked Miguel Castro to a 3-1 count as the reliever danced around the bottom of the zone with off-speed pitches. He decided to switch things up and threw a 96 mph sinker to Garcia, who seemed to be waiting all at-bat for the pitch. Garcia lifted the sinker right over the opposite field wall and secured the walk-off victory for the Rangers, putting them in a nice 1-0 position with another three home games left to go.

The World Series continues tomorrow in Arlington with Jordan Montgomery facing off against Merrill Kelly.

