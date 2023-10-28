World Series Game 2 Open Thread

Game 1 of the World Series between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers will go down as an instant classic. After the D-Backs took an early 5-1 lead, the Rangers tied it 5-5 in the ninth on a Corey Seager two-run homer. With the game tied in the bottom of the eleventh, ALCS MVP Adolis Garcia hit the first walk-off HR in game 1 of World Series since Kirk Gibson in 1988. The Diamondbacks look to even the series tonight, while the Rangers aim to take a two game lead before the series heads to the desert.

Friday’s Score

Diamondbacks 5, Rangers 6 - (Texas leads series 1-0)

Saturday’s Schedule

World Series Game 2: Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Texas Rangers - 5:03 p.m. PDT (FOX)

ARI- Merrill Kelly

TEX- Jordan Montgomery

Listen

Rangers - 105.3 The Fan, ESPN Radio, KFLC 1270

D-backs - 98.7 FM Arizona’s Sports Station, ESPN Radio, KQMR Latino Mix 100.3 FM