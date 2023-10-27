World Series Game 1 open thread

Game 1 of the World Series kicks off tonight as the Arizona Diamondbacks will travel to Arlington to take on the Texas Rangers, both teams are coming off stellar LCS’ as both teams captured the league pennant in Game seven. The Diamondbacks are looking for their first World Series title since 2001, whereas the Rangers look to hoist the trophy for the first time in franchise history.

Game 1: Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Texas Rangers - 5:03 p.m. PDT (FOX)

ARI- Zac Gallen

TEX- Nathan Eovaldi