Mark Kotsay mentioned as possible replacement for Dusty Baker in Houston

Dusty Baker officially called it a career earlier this week, announcing his retirement following his team’s loss in the ALCS to the Texas Rangers. While the Astros have not officially launched their search for Baker’s replacement some possible candidates, including Oakland Manager Mark Kotsay, have started to emerge.

MLB.com’s Brian McTaggart listed Kotsay among 10 possible candidates to replace Baker citing that Kotsay was interviewed by the Astros prior to them hiring Baker and mentions that he was a solid candidate.

Kotsay, 47, has managed the A’s the last two years, losing 214 games during Oakland’s roster teardown. He interviewed with the Astros prior to the hiring of Baker and was a solid candidate. His team took two of three games from the contending Astros in Houston in September, but he’s under contract for one more year in Oakland.

The Athletic’s Chandler Rome also lists Kotsay as a potential candidate. He mentions that Kotsay is under contract with the A’s through the end of 2024, but has a club option for the 2025 season as well. Oakland did allow Bob Melvin to interview with the Padres two years ago and then allowed him to depart to take the job. It is unclear if the A’s would stand in Kotsay’s way this time around if Houston was interested in him as a replacement for Baker.

It is still pretty early in the process so right now everything can be listed as just speculation. Still, it is something to keep an eye on as the offseason progresses.