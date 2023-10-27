Happy Friday, Athletics Nation!

This year’s Wild Card World Series between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers begins today on the Ranger’s home field at Globe Life park in Arlington, Texas. First pitch is at 5:03 PM PT, and the scheduled starting pitchers are Zack Gallen for the D-backs and Nathan Eovaldi for the Rangers. FOX is broadcasting the game.

The Rangers have not won a World Series in their 51-year history, but are hoping that this third time around will be the charm. It’s been just over a decade since Texas lost it back-to-back in 2010-11.

Two former Athletics are key contributors on the Rangers’ roster. Second baseman Marcus Semien was the leadoff hitter for the American League at this year’s All-Star Game. He hit for a wRC+ of 124 and exceeded 6 fWAR for the third time in his career this season. He may win a second Gold Glove this year as well.

Semien has been ice cold at the plate this postseason, with a paltry 43 wRC+ in 54 plate appearances. The Rangers have other weapons like red-hot Adolis Garcia and Corey Seager in their lineup, but they may still need Marcus to heat up in this series to finish the season as champions.

The Rangers have another former Athletic and current All-Star in catcher Jonah Heim. Traded by the A’s after a brief and unremarkable MLB debut in 2020, Heim steadily improved with the Rangers and made his first trip to the Midsummer Classic as the AL’s starting catcher this year. Heim is also a 2023 Gold Glove finalist.

Marcus still gets a lot of love from heartbroken A’s fans like myself who watched him develop into a team leader and the great, complete player he is today. Greatness didn’t come easily to Marcus; he achieved it through incredible determination and hard work.

Some of us believe that Semien, a Bay Area native, should have been made the face of the A’s franchise. Sadly, it wasn’t to be, and I’ll admit that I’m bitter about it. But I sincerely hope that in the days ahead, Marcus Semien emerges as the 2023 World Series MVP.

Evan Longoria will be the 4th player, and 1st non-pitcher, to appear in the WS 15+ years after his prior app, joining:



1995 CLE Dennis Martinez: 16 (’79 BAL)

1982 STL Jim Kaat: 17 (’65 MIN)

1925 PIT Babe Adams: 16 (1909 PIT) https://t.co/LFOHSKo6H8 — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) October 26, 2023

