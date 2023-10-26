 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Elephant Rumblings: Fall Classic set and ready

MLB news roundup

Happy Thursday to all!

At least one underdog team is making it to The Big Show. The Arizona Diamondbacks completed the series win over the favorited Philadelphia Phillies in seven games, sending Arizona to their second-ever World Series appearance. Their first ended in an absolutely epic, historic, and memorable Game 7 win over the New York Yankees and Mariano Rivera in 2001. That prevented the Evil Empire from collecting their fourth straight ring. Music to A’s fans’ ears.

Now they’ll be in a slightly different bit slightly similar situation. The team is a young one that wasn’t even expected to have a .500 record by most analysts, let alone make the playoffs. Let alone advance past the first two round. Let alone make the World Series. But here we are. That’s why this game is played on the field and not on a piece of paper. The Phillies had the better team on paper. But evidently not on the grass.

Arizona will try to win their second World Series title, while simultaneously depriving the Texas Rangers of their first one. Texas has actually been to more World Series’ than the Diamondbacks, but they lost back-to-back Fall Classics in 2010 and 2011. It’s been tough for the Rangers since then but this year has turned things around for the club. They’ll try to make history, beginning Friday night at the Rangers’ house. Does anyone expect it not to go seven games?!

