Ken Korach named finalist for 2024 Ford Frick Award

The Baseball Hall of Fame announced the 10 finalists for the 2024 Ford C. Frick Award on Wednesday and Oakland Athletics radio broadcaster Ken Korach is among the group for the second consecutive season. The winner of the award will be announced on December 6 at the Winter Meetings in Nashville and will be honored during the Awards Presentation on July 20 during Hall of Fame Weekend in Cooperstown.

Korach has been part of the A’s radio broadcasts for the last 28 years and has served as the team’s lead radio voice for the last 18 seasons.

The other finalists are Joe Buck, Joe Castiglione, Gary Cohen, Jacques Doucet, Tom Hamilton, Ernie Johnson Sr., Mike Krukow, Duane Kiper and Dan Shulman.

Voting for the 2024 award will be conducted by 12 living Frick Award recipients and three broadcast historians and columnists.