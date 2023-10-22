AL Championship game thread

For the first time this postseason, a team has a chance to punch their ticket to the World Series. It’s the AL West division rival Houston Astros, who with a win tonight would secure their 5th trip to the Fall Classic in seven seasons. Meanwhile the Rangers hope to live another day and force an epic Game 7 with a win tonight. Stakes couldn’t be higher for both teams.

Saturday’s Score

Phillies 6, Diamondbacks 1 - (Phillies lead 3-2)

ALCS Game 6: Rangers @ Astros - 5:03 p.m. PST (FS1)

Rangers: Nathan Eovaldi

Astros: Framber Valdez