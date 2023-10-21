NL Championship game thread

Playoff baseball continues as the Philadelphia Phillies look to bounce back from a tough loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks in last night’s game.

It’ll be a battle of the Zac(k)s as aces Zack Wheeler faces off against Zac Gallen in the critical Game 5. Whoever wins this game will be just one win away from the World Series. Stakes couldn’t be hire.

Friday’s Scores

Diamondbacks 6, Phillies 5 - (series tied 2-2)

NLCS Game 5: Phillies @ Diamondbacks - 5:07 p.m. PST (TBS)

PHI: Zack Wheeler

ARI: Zac Gallen