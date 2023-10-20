AL/NL Championship Game threads

It’s getting good, folks. The Lone Star State series is all tied up after both teams won both their games at the other’s turf. The Astros have an advantage in having Verlander on the mound for the critical game 5. He’s about as experienced as they come, as A’s fans know well.

The other series gave us our first walk-off win of the postseason as the D-Backs walked off on the Phillies after a pitching duel all game. Unlike the other series the pitching matchup in today’s game leaves something to be desired in name power. Now that i’ve typed that, they’ll both spin gems.

Thursday’s Scores

Astros 10, Rangers 3 - (series tied 2-2)

Diamondbacks 2, Phillies 1 - (Philadelphia leads series 2-1)

Friday’s Schedule

ALCS Game 5: Astros @ Rangers - 2:07 p.m. PST (FS1)

HOU: Justin Verlander

TEX: Jordan Montgomery

NLCS Game 4: Phillies @ Diamondbacks - 5:07 p.m. PST (TBS)

PHI: Cristopher Sanchez

ARI: Joe Mantiply