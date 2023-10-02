Elephant Rumblings: Ruiz and Rooker reach milestones in season finale

Happy Monday, Athletics Nation!
The A’s season is officially over, closing out yesterday with a 7-3 loss to the Angels. The 2023 Athletics finished last in the AL West for a second consecutive season, posting an Oakland-era record low 50 wins against 112 losses. In 2022, the A’s went 60-112.
JP Sears, Kyle Muller, and Mason Miller all struggled on the mound, allowing the Angels to put a lucky number on the scoreboard. The A’s offense couldn’t keep up with the Halos, but Esteury Ruiz and Brent Rooker topped their seasons off in dramatic fashion to keep the season finale interesting for A’s fans.
Ruiz was agressive from the start. He managed just his 20th walk of the season to lead the game off, but was promptly picked off at first by Angels pitcher Carson Fulmer.
Ruiz got aboard again in the third on a fielder’s choice. After advancing to second base on a steal attempt that turned out to be a balk, Esteury stole third to set a new all-time AL record for stolen bases by a rookie.
Esteury Ruiz is the AL rookie stolen base champion!— MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) October 1, 2023
The @Athletics outfielder breaks a tie with Kenny Lofton to set the record with his 67th swipe. pic.twitter.com/URkUUI3kIy
Rooker’s 30th homer isn’t as rare a feat as Ruiz’s steal record, but for Brent to finally do it on exactly his final at-bat of the season heightened the drama of the moment considerably.
Congrats, Rook! pic.twitter.com/4VwOERtixg— Brodie Brazil (@BrodieNBCS) October 1, 2023
Rooker was one of the A’s best hitters and their lone All-Star in 2023—definitely one of the best pickups the A’s front office made last offseason.
From last man to make opening day roster to all star and 30 home runs…congrats Rook!— Vince Cotroneo (@CotroneoVince) October 1, 2023
Congrats to Esteury Ruiz and Brent Rooker on capping off their seasons so memorably! Time to sit back and see how the Postseason shakes out between all those...other teams.
Best of X:
End of season greetings from Zack Gelof.
2023 Season ✅ Got a lot of firsts out of the way & I look forward to ballin out with the guys in 2024! Thanks to @Athletics faithful for showing your support through all the ups and downs this year! It means more than you know! Gotta keep going!!— Zack Gelof (@ZackGelof) October 1, 2023
The silver lining being that he carried a big workload in his rookie year.
JP Sears has allowed 33 home runs this season — the most by an Oakland pitcher in the last 10 years (A.J. Griffin: allowed 36 in 2013).— Jessica Kleinschmidt (@KleinschmidtJD) October 1, 2023
Tim Wakefield dies at age 57.
Our hearts are broken with the loss of Tim Wakefield.— Red Sox (@RedSox) October 1, 2023
Wake embodied true goodness; a devoted husband, father, and teammate, beloved broadcaster, and the ultimate community leader. He gave so much to the game and all of Red Sox Nation.
Our deepest love and thoughts are with… pic.twitter.com/ah5kV2Yt8j
