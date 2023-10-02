 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Elephant Rumblings: Ruiz and Rooker reach milestones in season finale

MLB news roundup

By DanielTatomer
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Oakland Athletics v Los Angeles Angels Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Happy Monday, Athletics Nation!

The A’s season is officially over, closing out yesterday with a 7-3 loss to the Angels. The 2023 Athletics finished last in the AL West for a second consecutive season, posting an Oakland-era record low 50 wins against 112 losses. In 2022, the A’s went 60-112.

JP Sears, Kyle Muller, and Mason Miller all struggled on the mound, allowing the Angels to put a lucky number on the scoreboard. The A’s offense couldn’t keep up with the Halos, but Esteury Ruiz and Brent Rooker topped their seasons off in dramatic fashion to keep the season finale interesting for A’s fans.

Ruiz was agressive from the start. He managed just his 20th walk of the season to lead the game off, but was promptly picked off at first by Angels pitcher Carson Fulmer.

Ruiz got aboard again in the third on a fielder’s choice. After advancing to second base on a steal attempt that turned out to be a balk, Esteury stole third to set a new all-time AL record for stolen bases by a rookie.

Rooker’s 30th homer isn’t as rare a feat as Ruiz’s steal record, but for Brent to finally do it on exactly his final at-bat of the season heightened the drama of the moment considerably.

Rooker was one of the A’s best hitters and their lone All-Star in 2023—definitely one of the best pickups the A’s front office made last offseason.

Congrats to Esteury Ruiz and Brent Rooker on capping off their seasons so memorably! Time to sit back and see how the Postseason shakes out between all those...other teams.

A’s Coverage:

MLB News & Interest:

Best of X:

End of season greetings from Zack Gelof.

The silver lining being that he carried a big workload in his rookie year.

Tim Wakefield dies at age 57.

More From Athletics Nation

Loading comments...