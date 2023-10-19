AL/NL Championship Series Open Threads

The ALCS and NLCS continue Thursday with the Phillies poised to take a three game lead over the Diamondbacks this afternoon. The Astros look to even the series in the nightcap after picking up a much needed win in Arlington.
Wednesday’s Scores
Astros 8, Rangers 5 - (Texas leads series 2-1)
Thursday’s Schedule
NLCS Game 3: Phillies vs. Diamondbacks - 2:07 p.m. PST (TBS)
PHI: Ranger Suarez
ARI: Brandon Pfaadt
ALCS Game 4: Astros vs. Rangers - 5:03 p.m. PST (FS1)
HOU: Jose Urquidy
TEX: Andrew Heaney
