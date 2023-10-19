 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Elephant Rumblings: Texas ALCS becomes interesting

Welcome to Thursday, everyone!

As is with the offseason, there’s just not a whole lot of Oakland A’s news happening right now. But there is an update in their division.

The Astros finally topped their division and state rival in the Texas series, making the ALCS a 2-1 Rangers lead. The Rangers had a chance to put their boot on the neck of the Astros and go up a commanding 3-0 series lead. Instead, the came out swinging hard and fast against the Rangers’ prized deadline addition Max Scherzer.

Overall the future Hall of Famer gave up five runs in just four innings. Definitely not the kind of postseason performance that Texas had hoped for when acquiring Scherzer but also, at least he gave them something in the postseason, right? If at least just adding to the innings total and helping with the pitching staff workload.

So now the Texas series is a legit series. It continues tonight as the Rangers throw out left-hander Andrew Heaney, while the Astros hope to even the series with Jose Urquidy on the bump. It would be crazy to see Texas take the two in Houston, just to see the Astros win two in Arlington. And with Philadelphia looking unstoppable against Arizona, is this the possible series of the postseason? Tune in for more postseason baseball tonight!

