Elephant Rumblings: Texas ALCS becomes interesting

As is with the offseason, there’s just not a whole lot of Oakland A’s news happening right now. But there is an update in their division.
The Astros finally topped their division and state rival in the Texas series, making the ALCS a 2-1 Rangers lead. The Rangers had a chance to put their boot on the neck of the Astros and go up a commanding 3-0 series lead. Instead, the came out swinging hard and fast against the Rangers’ prized deadline addition Max Scherzer.
Overall the future Hall of Famer gave up five runs in just four innings. Definitely not the kind of postseason performance that Texas had hoped for when acquiring Scherzer but also, at least he gave them something in the postseason, right? If at least just adding to the innings total and helping with the pitching staff workload.
So now the Texas series is a legit series. It continues tonight as the Rangers throw out left-hander Andrew Heaney, while the Astros hope to even the series with Jose Urquidy on the bump. It would be crazy to see Texas take the two in Houston, just to see the Astros win two in Arlington. And with Philadelphia looking unstoppable against Arizona, is this the possible series of the postseason? Tune in for more postseason baseball tonight!
MLB News & Interest:
- MLB Gold Glove finalists announced
- Early A’s highlights from the AFL
- Jose Altuve closes in on all-time postseason home run record
- D-Backs to start rookie pitcher Pfaadt in G3 against Phillies
- Mets to pursue outside addition for managerial opening
- Wisconsin legislators approve “public funding” of Brewers stadium repairs
- Detroit Tigers complex latest to be robbed in Dominican Republic
- Today in baseball history
Best of X:
Yesterday’s stats from the AFL:
A’S IN THE AFL (10/18):— Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) October 19, 2023
3B Brett Harris 0-4
SS Max Muncy 0-4
LF Lazaro Armenteros 0-3, SF, RBI
Mesa Solar Sox lose 6-2
A former Athletics reliever is up for a huge job in Boston:
Why the Red Sox are targeting Cubs executive Craig Breslow for a top job at Fenway Park ⬇️https://t.co/q35dTgrjIS— Patrick Mooney (@PJ_Mooney) October 18, 2023
ICYMI:
Trevor May expressing the sentiment of A's players and fans! https://t.co/6Feh75OmU3 pic.twitter.com/20vBuiuLgf— Larry Beil (@LarryBeilABC7) October 18, 2023
Rooker has confidence in next year:
"I think we built a lot of momentum for the last two, two and a half months or so."@Brent_Rooker12 on the growth of the 2023 @Athletics pic.twitter.com/YMClW6W32v— A's Cast (@athleticscast24) October 19, 2023
Ditto:
Best to ever do it https://t.co/l8o388rvoW— Melissa Lockard (@melissalockard) October 19, 2023
