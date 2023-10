The ALCS continues Wednesday with the Rangers looking to take a three game lead over the Astros. The NLCS takes the night off and will pick back up on Thursday when the series shifts to Phoenix, and the Diamondbacks hope home field advantage can turn their postseason around.

Tuesday’s Scores

Diamondbacks 0, Phillies 10 - (Philadelphia leads 2-0)

Wednesday’s Schedule

Game 3: Astros vs Rangers - 5:03 p.m. PDT (FS1)

HOU: Cristian Walker

TEX: Max Scherzer