 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Elephant Rumblings: Phillies blow out Dbacks to take 2-0 lead

The Phillies scored 10 runs behind a Nola-led shutout.

By JToster
/ new
Championship Series - Arizona Diamondbacks v Philadelphia Phillies - Game Two Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Good morning, Athletics Nation!

Another day, another playoff game. The Philadelphia Phillies continued their dominance in Game 2 of the NLCS, securing a commanding 2-0 series lead with a 10-0 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Once again, the Phillies showcased their explosive offense and formidable pitching against a clearly less experienced Diamondbacks team.

Ace pitcher Aaron Nola was the driving force behind the Phillies’ success, delivering six shutout innings while striking out seven and allowing a mere three hits. The staff’s co-ace now has a 0.96 ERA this postseason and will likely be getting a second shot at making his mark in the World Series next round.

On the offensive side, Trea Turner and Kyle Schwarber ignited the fireworks with a triplet of solo home runs, the latter two coming from Schwarber’s bat alone. This set the record for most homers over a four-day stretch, peaking today at 15. The Phillies lineup never grew content, tacking on additional 7 runs in the 6th and 7th innings, stringing together several singles, doubles, and walks to wear the Dbacks’ pitching staff down.

With the series now shifting to Phoenix for Game 3 on Thursday, the Diamondbacks face a must-win while the red-hot Phillies hope to chop the snake’s head off.

MLB News & Interest:

Best of X:

Shocker.

Manfred needs to be stopped.

Not a great follow-up outing for Salinas.

More From Athletics Nation

Loading comments...