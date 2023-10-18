Elephant Rumblings: Phillies blow out Dbacks to take 2-0 lead

Good morning, Athletics Nation!

Another day, another playoff game. The Philadelphia Phillies continued their dominance in Game 2 of the NLCS, securing a commanding 2-0 series lead with a 10-0 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Once again, the Phillies showcased their explosive offense and formidable pitching against a clearly less experienced Diamondbacks team.

Ace pitcher Aaron Nola was the driving force behind the Phillies’ success, delivering six shutout innings while striking out seven and allowing a mere three hits. The staff’s co-ace now has a 0.96 ERA this postseason and will likely be getting a second shot at making his mark in the World Series next round.

On the offensive side, Trea Turner and Kyle Schwarber ignited the fireworks with a triplet of solo home runs, the latter two coming from Schwarber’s bat alone. This set the record for most homers over a four-day stretch, peaking today at 15. The Phillies lineup never grew content, tacking on additional 7 runs in the 6th and 7th innings, stringing together several singles, doubles, and walks to wear the Dbacks’ pitching staff down.

With the series now shifting to Phoenix for Game 3 on Thursday, the Diamondbacks face a must-win while the red-hot Phillies hope to chop the snake’s head off.

MLB News & Interest:

Best of X:

Shocker.

New: Oakland A's owner + Gap Inc. heir John Fisher recently donated to Texas Rep. Jodey Arrington, a '20 election denier who's called for a national abortion ban + believes humans aren't driving climate change



Fisher also gave to Sen. Sinema, among othershttps://t.co/RdXmb89DMb — Alex Shultz (@AlexShultz) October 17, 2023

Manfred needs to be stopped.

The MLBPA filed an amicus brief to the Supreme Court supporting the overturn of MLB's antitrust exemption. Among the arguments: the MLBPA expects more minor league teams to be eliminated if the exemption is not overturned.



Full brief here: https://t.co/VyZFZRLDrR https://t.co/CONlSWWd41 pic.twitter.com/EXIM4F6mXZ — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) October 17, 2023

Not a great follow-up outing for Salinas.