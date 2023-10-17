NL Championship Series Open Thread

The NLCS continues Tuesday with the Phillies looking to take a two game lead over the Diamondbacks. The ALCS takes the night off and will pick back up on Wednesday when the series shifts to Arlington, where the Rangers will try to extend their series lead over the Astros.

Monday’s Scores

Texas 5, Houston 4 - (Texas leads 2-0)

Diamondbacks 3, Phillies 5 - (Philadelphia leads 1-0)

Tuesday’s Schedule

Game 2: Diamondbacks vs. Phillies - 5:07 p.m. PDT (TBS)

ARI: Merril Kelly

PHI: Aaron Nola