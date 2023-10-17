Elephant Rumblings: Trevor May announces retirement

Happy Tuesday, all!

The Athletics had issues with the bullpen more often than not this past season as many pitchers dealt with injuries and/or rookie growing pains. The 2024 A’s bullpen will look a bit different though with the departure of the group’s most veteran arm.

Closer Trevor May for another team next season as he’s instead decided to hang up his cleats. May announced that he’s retiring from baseball after 9 seasons in the major leagues;

Trevor May, who was set to hit free agency, announced his retirement from baseball on Twitch.



“It’s been a long time coming,” May said. “This isn’t the end of my relationship with baseball. If anything, I’ll do more stuff with the game. But I want to go out on my own terms.” — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) October 16, 2023

The right-hander spent six seasons with the Minnesota Twins and another in with the New York Mets before coming to Oakland last offseason. May signed a one-year deal to be the closer but got off to a rough start for the A’s. He even went on the IL due to anxiety, which isn’t an easy thing to discuss publicly.

He made a return to the club and began pitching like the guy the team wanted. Post All-Star May posted a 1.50 ERA in 24 games, nailing down 15 of 16 saves too. That performance led to lots of speculation that May would be traded at the deadline but he ended up staying with the club the rest of the season. And now he’ll ride off into the sunset on his terms, something he noted today.

May ends his career with a 4.24 ERA but a much better 3.60 mark as a reliever. He easily could have continued pitching next year but he ends on a high.

That’s not all the news regarding May, though. He also took today’s announcement to target Athletics owner John Fisher, going in hard on him and imploring him to “sell the team”:

“Take Mommy and Daddy’s money somewhere else, dork. If you’re going to be a greedy f—, own it. There’s nothing weaker than being afraid of cameras. That’s one thing I struggled with, not eviscerating that guy.”



Trevor May on John Fisher:https://t.co/OjXKDfLKtX via @sfchronicle — John Shea (@JohnSheaHey) October 17, 2023

The fact that he’s retiring probably made him feel more comfortable talking about this subject in such terms. Now he can let loose on Fisher and his decision making. I’d say he’s speaking for a large portion of the clubhouse.

He was only on the team for one season but May endeared himself to A’s fans. And he closed out the Reverse Boycott win in fashion:

And Trevor May closes it out.



How can you not be romantic about baseball?



pic.twitter.com/ITwdFqU9Mk — britt (@brittanyanne08_) June 14, 2023

Cant stop watching that clip. Congrats on your career and enjoy retirement, May!

A few familiar faces joining the free agency pool. Maybe see one or two come back?

Free Agents: C Carlos Perez, RHPs Austin Pruitt, Zach Neal, Yacksel Rios, Spenser Watkins, Spencer Patton, IF Tyler Wade, OF Cody Thomas

Outrighted to LV: RHP James Kaprielian, LHPs Sam Long & Richard Loveladyhttps://t.co/joKXkyUAPy — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) October 16, 2023

"Sell the team, dude," Trevor May says. "Take mommy and daddy's money somewhere else. Dork. If you're going to be a greedy f---, own it. There's nothing weaker than being afraid of cameras."



Gotta imagine just about everyone who played for the A's in 2023 feels the same. https://t.co/EXDfKFa40s — Steve Berman (@BASportsGuy) October 16, 2023

Wrote a few words about what May said today:



Former A’s pitcher Trevor May implores owner John Fisher to ‘sell the team’ in retirement video https://t.co/O7RzBuClkR https://t.co/O7RzBuClkR — Steve Berman (@BASportsGuy) October 17, 2023

