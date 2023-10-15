Elephant Rumblings: Can Bruce Bochy make history

Later this evening, the American League Championship series will kick off when the Texas Rangers face off against in-state and AL West rivals the Houston Astros. While a Rangers victory is far from a gimme, a victory could solidify a Bruce Bochy induction into the MLB Hall of Fame. While many consider his managerial career already worthy of induction, now Bochy has the chance to become the first manager in MLB history to win an LCS with three different teams (Padres, Giants, Rangers).

Despite a three-year hiatus from when he managed the San Francisco Giants, you could say Bochy is already on a roll. According to Kennedi Landry of MLB.com, “Bochy has won 13 of the last 14 postseason series in which his teams have participated. He is the seventh manager to reach the LCS with three different franchises. His 49-career postseason wins ranks fifth all-time, and his .598 (49-33) win percentage ranks third all-time among managers with five or more postseason appearances.”

His counterpart, Astros Manager Dusty Baker is no pushover. The reigning WS champion Astros skipper is fourth all-time in postseason victories. He’s one of only five managers since division play started in 1969 to win a world series as both a player and a manager. The Astros lead the head-to-head matchup this year 9-4, but anyone who has paid attention to the 2023 season knows that regular season stats can be thrown out the window once the playoffs begin.

Whether “Boch” makes history or not remains to be seen, but either way we have some great baseball still left this year and one of these two teams will be headed to the World Series.