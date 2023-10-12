Elephant Rumblings: Playoffs providing surprise outcomes

The postseason is slowly progressing as the playoffs continue to shrink on a near-daily basis.

Starting in the American League, the Houston Astros finished off the Minnesota Twins on the road, ending the Twins’ playoff dreams in front of their home crowd. As someone who attended the 2012, 2013, and 2019 A’s playoff games when they were eliminated at home, I can sympathize with the heartbreak of watching the team you love lose in front of you in the playoffs. It’s hard. Twins fans, take solace in that you should have an excellent chance at another try in next year’s postseason.

And of course, we saw the division-rival Texas Rangers finish off the Baltimore Orioles even quicker, sending them home after just three easy win. For the first time ever, the two Texas teams will meet in the playoffs. This should arguably be the best series of the entire postseason, especially if Rangers ace Max Scherzer makes a heroic return to the club.

In the NL, the Arizona Diamondbacks finished off sweeping the juggernaut Los Angeles Dodgers, a stunning result that shows that being better on paper doesn’t mean much, especially when October rolls around. Arizona only just snuck into the playoffs but have now upset the #1 seed in the National League. Quite an accomplishment for a team many considered to be possible cellar-dweller back in May.

We’re still waiting to see who Arizona will play in the next round. The Philadelphia Phillies, who are trying to make the World Series in back-to-back years, have taken a 2-1 series lead over an Atlanta Braves team that looked unstoppable in the regular season. Again, this is another awesome example that it doesn’t matter who is the favorite on paper. You need to play these games. And ultimately the best team will come out on top. Whether it’s Atlanta making a comeback or Philadelphia finishing off the series, both of these teams would probably be the favorite against a young Diamondbacks team. Can’t wait to see how it all unfolds!

Best of Twitter

Yuck. Guess I’ll root for the Rangers, then…

Three of @MLB’s Final Four are set. The Astros and Rangers will face off in an all-Texas ALCS, while the D-Backs — who finished off a sweep of the Dodgers — will play the winner of Phillies/Braves in the NLCS. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) October 12, 2023

I spot a familiar name in there…!

Cuban ace RHP Yariel Rodriguez (26) will have his first tryout in a few minutes in the Dominican Republic.



More than 15 teams are present right now to see Cuba's first pitcher in the V World Baseball Classic.



Pirates

Mets

Giants

Reds

Rays

Athletics

Angels

Dodgers

Blue Jays… pic.twitter.com/Z1H6q4abMp — Francys Romero (@francysromeroFR) October 10, 2023

And an update from the AFL on a couple Athletics prospects:

A’S IN THE AFL (10/11):

SS Max Muncy 1-5, SB, RBI

LF Lazaro Armenteros 0-3, BB, SF, RBI

Mesa Solar Sox lose 9-8 — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) October 12, 2023

MLB’s postseason darling (and LV native) Bryce Harper doesn’t wants the A’s in Vegas(!):