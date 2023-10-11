Wednesday Division Series Open Thread

The Rangers punched their ticket for the ALCS Tuesday night and the Houston Astros will join them with a win Wednesday. In the National League, the Braves and Phillies will battle to try and take the upper hand in their series while the Dodgers will try to avoid elimination against the Diamondbacks.
Tuesday’s Scores
Astros 9, Twins 1 (Houston leads series 2-1)
Orioles 1, Rangers 7 (Texas wins series 3-0)
Wednesdays’s Schedule
Game 3: Braves vs. Phillies - 2:07 p.m. PDT (TBS)
ATL: Bryce Elder
PHI: Aaron Nola
Game 4: Astros vs. Twins - 4:07 p.m. PDT (FS1)
HOU: Jose Urquidy
MIN: Joe Ryan
Game 3: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks - 6:07 p.m. PDT (TBS)
LAD: Lance Lynn
ARI: Brandon Pfaadt
Loading comments...