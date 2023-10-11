 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wednesday Division Series Open Thread

By Kris Willis
Division Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves - Game One Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Rangers punched their ticket for the ALCS Tuesday night and the Houston Astros will join them with a win Wednesday. In the National League, the Braves and Phillies will battle to try and take the upper hand in their series while the Dodgers will try to avoid elimination against the Diamondbacks.

Tuesday’s Scores

Astros 9, Twins 1 (Houston leads series 2-1)
Orioles 1, Rangers 7 (Texas wins series 3-0)

Wednesdays’s Schedule

Game 3: Braves vs. Phillies - 2:07 p.m. PDT (TBS)

ATL: Bryce Elder
PHI: Aaron Nola

Game 4: Astros vs. Twins - 4:07 p.m. PDT (FS1)

HOU: Jose Urquidy
MIN: Joe Ryan

Game 3: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks - 6:07 p.m. PDT (TBS)

LAD: Lance Lynn
ARI: Brandon Pfaadt

