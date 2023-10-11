Wednesday Division Series Open Thread

The Rangers punched their ticket for the ALCS Tuesday night and the Houston Astros will join them with a win Wednesday. In the National League, the Braves and Phillies will battle to try and take the upper hand in their series while the Dodgers will try to avoid elimination against the Diamondbacks.

Tuesday’s Scores

Astros 9, Twins 1 (Houston leads series 2-1)

Orioles 1, Rangers 7 (Texas wins series 3-0)

Wednesdays’s Schedule

Game 3: Braves vs. Phillies - 2:07 p.m. PDT (TBS)

ATL: Bryce Elder

PHI: Aaron Nola

Game 4: Astros vs. Twins - 4:07 p.m. PDT (FS1)

HOU: Jose Urquidy

MIN: Joe Ryan

Game 3: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks - 6:07 p.m. PDT (TBS)

LAD: Lance Lynn

ARI: Brandon Pfaadt