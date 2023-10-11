Elephant Rumblings: Rangers Sweep Orioles, Advance to ALCS

Happy Wednesday, Athletics Nation!

A couple of lopsided victories took place on Tuesday on the American League side of the playoff bracket. First, the Houston Astros took the series lead back with a 9-1 victory over the Minnesota Twins.

The headline of the day, though, was the Texas Rangers finishing their sweep of the AL-leading Baltimore Orioles, moving them forward to the AL Championship Series. Despite the Rangers boasting the best offense and the second-best run differential in the AL (behind the Rays), their persistent bullpen problems led to a second-half dropoff that ended with them losing the AL West division title to the Astros on the last day of the regular season. Their 14-22 record in one-run games was the worst among playoff teams, whereas the Orioles had the best at 30-16.

The Rangers exorcised their close-game demons in Game 1 of the series, holding the O’s scoreless for the last 3 innings of the game to hold onto their narrow 3-2 lead. Game 2, on the other hand, showcased their bullpen issues when they allowed 3 runs in the 9th inning. Fortunately for them, their lineup had already bashed enough to withstand such a meltdown. Today’s game was a different story. From the 2nd inning on, it was the Rangers’ game to lose. With playoff hero Nathan Eovaldi pitching 7 strong innings and the offense providing as many runs, it was a smooth victory that finally gets the Rangers back to the ALCS 12 years after their 2011 run.

If the Astros can close it out against the Twins, we’ll get a highly anticipated matchup between the Texas rivals. While we all wish, pray, and fantasize that the Oakland A’s were one of those AL West teams riding a high, we’ll at least have what’s sure to be a fun and bombastic series to distract us from our pain.

Can confirm. When I went to Vegas last month, the Lids store still had the Raiders and Dodgers logos hung outside.

“If you did a research study, you would find that the Dodgers are by far the most popular team in Vegas,” Jimmy Kimmel said. “And I think it’s gonna take the A’s a long time to change that.”



The A's might be moving to Las Vegas, but it's a Dodgers town.https://t.co/OPaDIPVx0T — Jorge Castillo (@jorgecastillo) October 9, 2023

Throw hard, play hard. (Stevie Emanuels was also on this list.)

Jack Perkins, Tyler Baum and Easton Lucas on this list of velo gainers. https://t.co/pvm5ZyZHmd — Melissa Lockard (@melissalockard) October 10, 2023

Oof, more bad luck for Weisenburger.

Hope the absolute best for Oakland A's Prospect Jack Weisenburger ... It looks like a left leg injury. #Athletics pic.twitter.com/ef3mKJP2Bk — Will MacNeil (@RFWill149) October 10, 2023

It’s giving Big Papi.

4 HOME RUNS IN 3 GAMES YORDAN ALVAREZ IS NOT REAL

pic.twitter.com/f7I7GegNmW — MLB Metrics (@MLBMetrics) October 10, 2023

Don’t worry, he’ll be back.