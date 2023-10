The ALDS continues Tuesday with the Orioles looking to avoid elimination against the Rangers while the Astros and Twins duel to take the upper hand in their series.

Monday’s Scores

Phillies 4, Braves 5 - (Series tied 1-1)

Diamondbacks 4, Dodgers 2 - (Arizona leads 2-0)

Tuesday’s Schedule

Game 3: Astros vs. Twins - 1:07 p.m. PDT (FOX)

MIN: Sonny Gray

HOU: Christian Javier

Game 3: Orioles vs. Rangers - 5:03 p.m. PDT (FOX)

TEX: Nathan Eovaldi

BAL: Dean Kremer