Athletics vs. Angels Game Thread

The A’s look to end the regular season with a series win over the the Angels today in Anaheim. Oakland sends LHP JP Sears to the mound with rookie Tyler Soderstrom behind the plate and batting eighth. Esteury Ruiz is batting leadoff and starting in right field. Ruiz needs one more stolen base to break the AL Rookie stolen base record. Second baseman Zack Gelof hits second in the order and first baseman Ryan Noda will bat third with Brent Rooker getting the nod at DH and hitting cleanup.

Sears starring in the season finale pic.twitter.com/dIMRDlPT11 — Oakland A's (@Athletics) October 1, 2023

The Angels give the start to RHP Carson Fulmer with Logan O’Hoppe starting at catcher and batting fourth. Leading off for the Angels and starting in left field is Randal Grichuk. Brandon Drury bats third and starts at first base, while Eduardo Escobar will DH and bat sixth.

