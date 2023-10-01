JP Sears gets the start as Oakland wraps up regular season against the Angels

After a win on Saturday, the Oakland Athletics will try to end the 2023 regular season Sunday with a series win over the Los Angeles Angels. The A’s dropped Friday’s opener 5-1, but bounced back with a 7-3 behind an excellent performance from Joe Boyle.

JP Sears will make his final start of the season in the finale for Oakland. Sunday’s game will be Sears’ 32nd start of the season. He has been one of the rotation’s most steady contributors and is finishing strong with a 2.93 ERA across his last five starts. He allowed six hits, two runs and struck out seven over five innings in his last outing against the Tigers.

The Angels haven’t announced their pitching plans for Sunday, but it could be another bullpen outing like Saturday.

Zack Gelof did most of the heavy lifting for the A’s in Saturday’s win and continued his stellar rookie campaign. Gelof homered in the first inning, finished with three hits and drove in three runs. His OPS for the season is now sitting at .855. Shea Langeliers hit his 22nd homer of the season as part of Oakland’s five-run eighth inning.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Sunday, October 1, 12:07 p.m. PDT

Location: Angel Stadium, Los Angeles, California

TV: NBCSCA

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM / 103.7 HD2